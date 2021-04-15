ACC Ltd outlines its new capacity projects

15 April 2021

ACC Ltd (LafargeHolcim) plans to increase its clinker and cement capacities which will see an integrated greenfield project of 2.7Mta clinker capacity with 1Mta grinding unit at Ametha in Kymore, Madhya Pradesh.

Expansion of the existing Tikaria grinding unit with 1.6Mta cement capacity and a grinding unit in Shonebhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, with 2.2Mta of capacity is progressing, said the company.

The company also recently completed and commissioned a new grinding unit at Sindri, Jharkhand. The new facility will add 1.4Mta of cement capacity to its existing 3Mta at this site.

