Egypt's cement sector sees sales rise 15% YoY

15 April 2021

Egypt's cement industry recorded strong sales in March with total sales reaching 4.99Mt, up 22 per cent MoM and 15 per cent YoY.

The industry’s utilisation rate also surged to 74 per cent from 60 per cent in February. The average utilisation rate in 2020 was 59 per cent.

Watania Cement (Beni Suef) recorded the highest sales of 990,000t with a market share of 20 per cent, according to Daily News Egypt. Therefore, volumes were up 40 per cent MoM and 141 per cent YoY.

Sinai Cement recorded the strongest MoM growth in sales at 51 per cent, but most other companies recorded a decline in sales on a YoY basis.

Although one of its lines was not operating for most of March, Arabian Cement’s volumes saw an improvement of 39 per cent MoM, but this represented a 41 per cent YoY decline. Misr Beni Suef Cement recorded sales volumes of 115,000t during the month, down 47 per cent YoY, whilst Misr Cement Qena saw volumes fall 14 per cent YoY to 343,000t.

In addition, South Valley Cement sold 34,000t (-40 per cent YoY) and Suez Cement sold 423,000t (-26 per cent YoY).

