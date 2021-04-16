HeidelbergCement updates markets on preliminary 1Q21 expectations

16 April 2021

HeidelbergCement AG's preliminary 1Q21 financial figures deviate significantly from current capital market expectations.

Preliminary revenue amounts to EUR3958m (previous year: EUR3930m) in 1Q21. The capital market expects EUR3873m for this key figure.

The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (operating EBITDA) amounts to EUR538m (previous year: EUR405m) in 1Q21. The capital market expects EUR436m for this key figure.

The preliminary result from current operations (operating EBIT) amounts to EUR223m (previous year: EUR59m) in 1Q21. The capital market expects EUR92m for this key figure.

The company's quarterly statement for the 1Q21 will be published on 6 May 2021.

Published under