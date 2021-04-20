INFORM forms joint venture with Chilean partner

20 April 2021

INFORM, an internationally-known software development and business process optimisation specialist with US regional headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, has set up a joint venture with its Chilean partner, Workforce Solutions SpA. The new company has officially been operating as Indorm Software SpA since 12 April 2021.

The aim is to continue the over 50 year-long success story of INFORM's Digital Decision Making technology based on Operations Research and Artificial Intelligence in Latin America.

Published under