Yamama Cement to move 10,000tpd kiln line to new site

21 April 2021

Yamama Cement Co’s board of directors decided, in a meeting on 19 April 2021, to transfer and install the No 7 line from the company’s old production site in the south of Riyadh to the new plant location in Northern Halal in Al-Kharj governorate of the Riyadh region.

The company said in a bourse statement that this comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to keep pace with development projects.

The production capacity of the line is 10,000tpd. Therefore, by the end of 2024, the production capacity at the new site which has been constructed by thyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions will reach 30,000tpd.

