CimMetal to expand into Togo's cement market

21 April 2021

In September 2020 Cim Métal Group’s CEO Inoussa Kanazoé started marketing cement from its Togolese subsidiary. Already active in Burkina Faso with CimFaso and Cimasso, as well as in Côte d’Ivoire with CimIvoire, CimMetal is now turning attention to Togo.

The establishment of the Lomé plant with a cement capacity of 2.5Mta, representing an investment of CFA65bn (US$125m), will see the installation of Gebr Pfeiffer milling technology.

The Banque Ouest-Africaine de Développement (BOAD) contributed CFA25bn to the investment in Togo. Under the banner of the Cimenterie de la Côte Ouest-Africaine (Cimco), this new investment in the Togolese market is a part of Kanazoé’s regional plans including a CFA60bn cement plant in Bamako, Mali.

