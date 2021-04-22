Calix and AdBri to build first zero-emission lime plant

Calix and Adelaide Brighton (Adbri Ltd) are to develop a lime project with CO2 capture and multi-fuel options In Australia. The project represents a world-first development of a commercial-scale, zero-emissions lime production facility.
Calix and Adbri's intend to progress a feasibility study covering site selection, raw materials and proof of marketable product, and basis of design covering CO2 capture from lime production, and multi-fuel/energy options, targeting early 2022 completion.
Feasibility work on the project would cover lime production of around 30,000tpa, including demonstration of 20,000tpa of CO2 capture and multiple fuel options (including natural gas, hydrogen and electricity). The project is framed around a five-year development and demonstration programme and will also seek appropriate funding under the federal government's low emissions technology roadmap.Published under Cement News