Calix and AdBri to build first zero-emission lime plant

22 April 2021

Calix and Adelaide Brighton (Adbri Ltd) are to develop a lime project with CO 2 capture and multi-fuel options In Australia. The project represents a world-first development of a commercial-scale, zero-emissions lime production facility.

Calix and Adbri's intend to progress a feasibility study covering site selection, raw materials and proof of marketable product, and basis of design covering CO 2 capture from lime production, and multi-fuel/energy options, targeting early 2022 completion.

Feasibility work on the project would cover lime production of around 30,000tpa, including demonstration of 20,000tpa of CO 2 capture and multiple fuel options (including natural gas, hydrogen and electricity). The project is framed around a five-year development and demonstration programme and will also seek appropriate funding under the federal government's low emissions technology roadmap.

