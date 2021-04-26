Hranice sees 12% increase in 2020 profit

Czech cement producer Cement Hranice, owned by Germany-based Dyckerhoff AG, saw its profit rise 12.1 per cent YoY to CZK561.5m (US$26.2m) in 2020 on sales of CZK1.797bn, up 1.2 per cent YoY.
"Cement and other product sales declined by 3.4 per cent YoY in 2020 owing to lower supplies to the sister Slovak company ZAPA beton," said board member Roman Michalcik.
Cement sales in the Czech market totalled CZK1.386bn, while exports accounted for the rest. Domestic sales increased by around CZK40m, but export sales were down by CZK18m.
