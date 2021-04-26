Vietnam prices up as costs increase

ICR Newsroom By 26 April 2021

Selling prices of cement in Vietnam have recently increased by VND30,000-40,000 (US$1.29-1.72)/t as production costs have increased, according Luong Duc Long, vice president and general secretary of the Vietnam National Cement Association.



Local cement producers have considered raising the price since the end of 2020 as raw material, labour and freight costs have continuously increased.



The retail price of cement in Vietnam’s northern region is VND1.2m-1.3m/t while in the south it is VND1.5m-1.6m/t.

