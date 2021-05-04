CemNet.com » Cement News » NCL Industries receives approval for 110tph project

04 May 2021


India’s NCL Industries has received board approval to set up a 110tph cement grinding and packing facility at its third line in Mattapalli, Telangana.

The project represents an investment of INR1.05bn (US$14.2m). It is expected to be completed within 18 months of the date of its financial closure.

