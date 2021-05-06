Solidia Technologies names new CEO

Solidia Technologies has announced a US$78m funding round and named Bryan Kalbfleisch as its new chief executive officer.



The company noted that the funding round attracted a range of leading investors committed to advancing low-carbon solutions for industry. The new funding will support the continued development and deployment of leading technologies to accelerate the decarbonisation of critical building materials industries, it said in a statement.



Mr Kalbfleisch stated: "Joining Solidia provides me the rare privilege of helping move cement and concrete into their next generation with higher-performing materials that are better for the industry, people and the planet."



"Having devoted my career to this industry, I am excited to help build a new legacy for it with the support of some of the world’s most committed leaders in advancing sustainable innovation."



Mr Kalbfleisch has moved to Solidia from Summit Materials, where he served as president of both its Texas region and Houston-based Alleyton Resource. He also previously served as president of APAC Central for Oldcastle (CRH).

