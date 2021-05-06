Vicat reports 15% YoY surge in sales for 1Q21

Vicat Group’s consolidated sales in the first quarter of 2021 reached EUR707m from EUR615m in the 1Q20, up 14.9 per cent on a reported basis and 22.1 per cent at constant scope and exchange rates.



The group saw the benefits of a highly favourable base comparison in the first quarter given the impact of the pandemic and the government measures taken to address it in March 2020 and more generally during the first six months of 2020. However, the first-quarter performance not only exceeded that recorded in the same period of 2020, but also that of the 1Q19, across all regions.



"The Vicat group’s performance over the first three months of 2021 reflects the dynamic trends in our markets and once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our business strategy and our geographical portfolio. With the pandemic situation still a concern, the measures we have taken since the first half of 2020 have enabled us to seize growth opportunities in our markets and capitalise on governments’ economic stimulus measures, especially those targeting the construction sector," said Guy Sidos, chairman and CEO.



"Lastly, the group benefited from a favourable base of comparison during the first quarter, especially in France, India and Italy. Against this backdrop, the group continues to commit further technological and financial resources to accelerate its ecological and digital transition," continued Mr Sidos.



The group posted a 23.5 per cent YoY rise in cement volumes to 6.535Mt from 5.290Mt in the 1Q20. Consolidated sales for the cement segment also advanced 17.4 per cent YoY to EUR374m from EUR319m.

