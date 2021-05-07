Zuari Cement cleared to resume operations

After being issued with a closure order by the Pollution Control Board last month, India’s Zuari Cement has filed a challenge to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
After hearing the petition, the court dismissed the closure order but noted that the company would still need to implement the board’s instructions by the end of May.
