HeidelbergCement opens Quarry Life Award

12 May 2021

HeidelbergCement has launched the fifth edition of the Quarry Life Award, its nature-based competition involving more than 20 countries worldwide. Researchers, students, local communities, NGOs and nature lovers from around the world can pitch their ideas for sustainable quarry management, with prizes up to EUR30,000 for the most innovative projects. The Quarry Life Award supports HeidelbergCement and its partners, such as BirdLife International, in raising awareness of biodiversity in general and of extraction sites as habitats for many species.

"The time for action is now: The World Economic Forum 2021 Global Risk Report has put biodiversity loss among the five most concerning global risks, both in terms of likelihood and impact," says Dr. Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "With the competition, HeidelbergCement wants to contribute to the global restoration agenda and works towards a net positive in biodiversity. Our sites can provide valuable habitats for a variety of animal and plant species during and after extraction."

A maximum of six project ideas per country will be selected by the national juries to participate in the competition. The juries are composed of experts from local universities and NGOs as well as HeidelbergCement specialists. From January to September 2022, HeidelbergCement will then open its quarries for the realisation of the selected projects. Bulgaria and Israel are joining for the first time. At the end of 2022, the winners will be awarded at national and international level.

