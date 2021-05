IKN wins cooler order from Jaykaycem Central

12 May 2021

IKN has received an order from Jaykaycem Central Ltd for a new cooler project at Panna, Madhya Pradesh, India. The new 8000tpd clinker cooler will be a two-stage cooler, equipped with an intermediate roll crusher. It is particularly designed to recirculate vent air to boost the waste heat recovery system (WHRS).

One of the new features is a variable cooler inlet slope between 10-15° to adjust to the prevailing clinker conditions, says IKN.

