Chia Hsin Cement posts 10% rise in revenue

12 May 2021


Taiwan’s Chia Hsin Cement has posted a 9.9 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD544.53m (US$19.47m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to TWD495.3m in the year-ago period.

The company also saw its net loss narrow to TWD127.1m from TWD210.1m in the 1Q20.

