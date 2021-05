OPGC sends fly ash to Star Cement

13 May 2021

India-based Odisha Power Generation Corp (OPGC) has begun dispatching fly ash to Star Cement’s plant in Assam, with around 4000t sent from its thermal power station yesterday.

OPGC has three dry fly ash silos with a capacity of 2300t each and has the potential to dispatch around 90000tpm of ash, which could be further increased in months to come.

