Sumitomo Osaka sees 7% climb in net profit

14 May 2021

Japan’s Sumitomo Osaka Cement has recorded a 7.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit to JPY11.72bn (US$106.97m) for the year ended March 2021.



Sales were down 2.4 per cent YoY to JPY239.27bn while operating profit climbed 3.1 per cent to JPY16.63bn.



The company has forecast sales of JPY185.5bn and a net profit of JPY9bn for the year ending March 2022.

