Universal Cement sees 15% rise in revenue

14 May 2021

Taiwan’s Universal Cement Co has posted a 14.9 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD1.44bn (US$51.51m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with TWD1.25bn in the year-ago period.



Net profit also surged to TWD229.47m from TWD46.21m in the 1Q20, while pre-tax profit increased to TWD258.73m from TWD50.58m.

Published under