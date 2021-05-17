Penna Cement refiles for IPO

17 May 2021

India’s Penna Cement Industries has refiled for its initial public offering to raise INR13bn (US$177.5m) through fresh equity shares while its promoters would raise INR2.5bn through an offer for sale.



The company expects to use the capital to repay INR5.5bn of borrowings. It would also fund capital expenditure of INR1.05bn for its KP Line II project, while INR800m would go towards upgrading its raw grinding and cement mill in Talaricheruvu, and INR1.1bn and INR1.30bn towards setting up waste heat recovery plants in Talaricheruvu and Tandur, respectively, according to a statement.

