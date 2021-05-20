Holcim Argentina inaugurates US$120m new line

Holcim Argentina has inaugurated a new line at its Malagueño plant in Cordoba, following an investment of around US$120m.



The project included the construction of a new kiln line, a state-of-the-art vertical roller mill and a dispatch centre. The new clinker production line will increase capacity by 512,000tpa or 45 per cent. The new mill also adds an additional 630,000t, taking total plant capacity to 4.7Mta.



"The new line is a big bet on the domestic market and responds to the growing national demand for materials for residential construction, private investment and infrastructure works," said Christian Dedeu, CEO.



He also noted the recent improvement in sales, stating that the company is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

