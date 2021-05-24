Cem'In'EU's Rhône plant received CE marking

24 May 2021

Cem’In’EU has announced that its Rhône Cements site has obtained CE marking for all of its cements, both bulk and bags. This follows long-term and particularly-demanding management of quality and the implementation of a 4.0 technology ensuring the regularity and traceability of production.



The plant has also completed its first shipment with the European cement in a 25kg bag.

Published under