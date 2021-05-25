Ramco Cements posts 47% rise in net profit

India’s Ramco Cements has reported a 47 per cent rise in net profit to INR2.14bn (US$29.4m) in the final quarter of the FY20-21, compared to INR1.46bn in the year-ago period.



Net revenue advanced 17 per cent YoY to INR16.40bn from INR14bn in the 4QFY19-20, while EBITDA increased 58 per cent from INR2.91bn to INR4.59bn. Ramco’s cement sales were also up to 3.21Mt from 2.93Mt.



However, in the full-year period, cement sales declined 11 per cent YoY to 9.98Mt from 11.2Mt. Revenue decreased 1.9 per cent to INR53.03bn.

