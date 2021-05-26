Heracles reports static turnover of EUR188.5m in 2020

26 May 2021

Heracles Group of Companies’ (LafargeHolcim group) turnover in Greece remained almost unchanged in 2020 compared to 2019 when the company first returned to profitability after 10 years. It reached EUR188.5m in 2020 compared to EUR188.8m in 2019.

The company’s EBITDA increased by 36 per cent to EUR35.5m in 2020 compared to EUR26.1m in 2019 and net earnings increased by 109 per cent to EUR9.6m in 2020 compared to EUR4.6 m in 2019.

Investments in tangible and intangible assets in 2020 grew by 51 per cent compared to 2019 continuing the trend as they have more than doubled since 2018.

Domestic sales of cement showed an increase, which was counterbalanced by the decrease in prices and reduction in sales of solid fuels and other products, resulting in total domestic sales rising by 7.3 per cent. Cement export volumes decreased, along with sales prices, but the effects were partially offset by the favourable evolution of the EUR-to-USD exchange rate and higher export volumes of solid fuels. As a result, total exports shrank by 16.4 per cent.

Heracles continues to look to decrease its carbon footprint and embrace digital technology.

