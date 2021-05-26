Anjani Portland Cement posts 111% rise in profit

26 May 2021

India’s Anjani Portland Cement has reported a largely stable total income in the full-year period ending 31 March 2021, reaching INR4.14bn (US$56.9m) from INR4.13bn in the FY19-20.



However, net profit surged 110.6 per cent YoY to INR849.8m from INR403.5m in the previous fiscal.

