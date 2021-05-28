Lamanka Enterprises acquires Akhangarancement stake

ICR Newsroom By 28 May 2021

Cyprus-based Lamanka Enterprises Ltd has reportedly bought 84.197 per cent of the shares in Akhangarancement JSC in Uzbekistan. The stake was acquired for UZS557.6bn (US$52.7m) according to Uzbekistan Daily.



In March 2021, Eurocement Holding AG announced its plan to sell a block of shares in Akhangarancement. The price was set at UZS103,593.05 but the block of shares was sold at a rpice of UZS134,671.68.

