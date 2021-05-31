FCT Group appoints new CEO

31 May 2021

Adriano Greco has been appointed CEO of pyro-processing specialist, FCT Group, commencing 1 June 2021.

Adriano Greco, who is based in Florida, has been CEO of FCT-Combustion’s American business unit since 2015 and has also implemented the Brazilian subsidiary.

Greco brings over 20 years of extensive pyro-processing industry experience from management roles across the USA, Brazil, China, Austria and Spain, having previously held positions such as President of Greco Combustion Systems and Director of Gebr Pfeiffer Inc.

After leading FCT as Group CEO since 1998, Con Manias is stepping back from the role but will still retain the position of executive chairman.

Published under