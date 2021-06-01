Vietnam's cement exports surge while domestic prices rise

01 June 2021

Vietnam's Department of Building Materials, Ministry of Construction, reports that in the first four months of 2021, the country’s consumption of cement products is estimated to reach 34.58Mt, up 16.5 per cent YoY.

Domestic consumption accounted for around 19.44Mt, a slight increase over the same period last year, while cement exports surged to 65 per cent over 2020 to 15.14Mt.

Besides gains in consumption, many cement companies also raised product prices. Accordingly, Vicem Hoang Mai Cement JSC has increased selling prices of all cement products by VND30,000/t (US$1.29/t) which apply for provinces including Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh.

Bim Son Cement JSC also raised its product prices by VND30,000/t from 21 April. Hoang Long Cement JSC, Long Son Co Ltd and Duyen Ha Co, Ltd increased their prices by VND40,000/t at the same time.

