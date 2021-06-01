North Sulawesi exports 63,046t in May

Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province exported 63,046t of cement to Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia in May 2021, according to the North Sulawesi Industry and Trade Office.



The value of exports totalled US$2.18m, with Malaysian exports representing US$1.1m from 32,496t alongside US$763,750 from 32,496t sent to Taiwan.



Cement is a relatively new export from North Sulawesi and the Industry and Trade Office is reportedly on the look for new markets.

