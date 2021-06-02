Breedon Group plc acquires of Express Minimix

02 June 2021

Breedon has acquired Micromix (Northern) Ltd which trades as Express Minimix, a 'mini mix' concrete operator based out of Durham, UK.

Micromix (Northern) Ltd operates a fleet of 25 mixer trucks, specialising in delivering small loads of ready-mixed concrete and screeds, up to 4m3, to commercial and domestic customers across the north of England and parts of Scotland.

Express Minimix complements Breedon's existing minimix businesses, which currently operate throughout the Midlands, East Anglia and parts of southern England. It will draw material from Breedon's local ready-mixed concrete plants and extend the group's reach across the north of the UK.

Mike Pearce, managing director GB Materials, commented: "Express Minimix is a great bolt-on acquisition for Breedon, it further strengthens our position in a key market for us and extends our market leading product and service offering for both new and existing customers."

