Tigers could halt greenfield Reliance cement plant

03 June 2021

Birla Corp Ltd's greenfield plant for its Reliance cement subsidiary in Mukutban, Yavatmal district, India, has to wait for a four-member committee to pass wildlife clearance for the project.

The company received Stage II clearance from the environmental ministry for the diversion of 467.45ha of forest land. However, the land, which has resident tigers in the area is part of the Tiger Conservation Plan and is subject to the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA) of 1972.

The report is expected to be published in a month's time.

