Verder Scientific acquires Mager scientific

03 June 2021

Scientific equipment supplier and manufacturer Verder Scientific (Verder Group) has acquired Mager Scientific, the distributor of metallographic and hardness testing equipment in the USA. The acquisition is based on a long-standing successful cooperation between the two companies and will greatly improve Verder Scientific’s impact on the US market, claims the Verder Group.

Mager Scientific has an excellent reputation for providing customers with the full range of material testing solutions and consumables, according to the Verder Group. In addition to comprehensive product and application know-how, Mager Scientific will provide Verder Scientific with direct access to this important customer segment.

For Verder Scientific's US entity, managing all other brands in North America, the acquisition of Mager Scientific provides a perfect opportunity to merge sales channels and benefit from each other’s contacts. QATM will gain direct access to their US customer base to guarantee perfect customer service.

Verder Scientific Inc. is based in Newtown, PA. Together with the Mager business, Verder Scientific US will become a major player in the distribution of quality control equipment, with annual sales of approximately US$35m.





