Zambezi Portland Cement produces 1.2Mt

Output from Zambia-based Zambezi Portland Cement reached 1.2Mta following the EUR23m capacity expansion project at the Ndola plant, which has seen an extra 100 staff employed.
Zambezi Portland Cement CEO, Gomeli Litana, said the increase would help meet the growing demand for the product in both local and regional markets, according to the Times of Zambia.
