Burnpur Cement posts net loss in the March quarter

03 June 2021

India’s Burnpur Cement has seen an INR158.7m (US$2.17m) standalone net loss in the January-March quarter of 2021, compared to INR1.25bn in the year-ago period. However, net revenue surged 142 per cent YoY to INR432m from INR178.5m in the 4Q19-20.



Operating expenses increased 138.7 per cent YoY to INR421.8m from INR176.7m.

