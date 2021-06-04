Schwenk to increase stake in Akmenės Cementas

04 June 2021

Germany’s Schwenk has received approval to increase its stake in Lithuania's only cement manufacturer, Akmenės Cementas. It was already the majority shareholder at 50.42 per cent but is now set to increase this to 96.98 per cent.



Schwenk Zement Beteiligungen will also acquire 75.41 per cent of Kalcitas, a limestone and clay producer, and 100 per cent of Cemeka and Lanku Bokstai.

