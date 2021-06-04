Schwenk to increase stake in Akmenės Cementas

Germany’s Schwenk has received approval to increase its stake in Lithuania's only cement manufacturer, Akmenės Cementas. It was already the majority shareholder at 50.42 per cent but is now set to increase this to 96.98 per cent.
Schwenk Zement Beteiligungen will also acquire 75.41 per cent of Kalcitas, a limestone and clay producer, and 100 per cent of Cemeka and Lanku Bokstai.
Germany’s Schwenk has received approval to increase its stake in Lithuania's only cement manufacturer, Akmenės Cementas. It was already the majority shareholder at 50.42 per cent but is now set to increase this to 96.98 per cent.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email