Caribbean Cement sees sales rise 31%

07 June 2021

Jamaica’s Caribbean Cement Ltd has posted a 31 per cent YoY increase in sales to JMD5.97bn (US$40.15m) for the first quarter of 2021. Net profit also surged 216 per cent to JMD1.53bn, already representing 48 per cent of 2020’s full-year total, according to the Jamaica Observer.



The company also set a new production record of 100,000t of cement in March. The rise in figures comes as the country records a strong performance from the construction sector across the board.

