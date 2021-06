MI Cement Factory moves forward with expansion plans

08 June 2021

Bangladesh’s MI Cement Factory has reopened its investment plan worth BDT7.70bn (US$91.74m), which will see it set up its sixth production line at its factory in Munshiganj.

The new production line will add 8280tpd to its existing capacity of 11000tpd. The company has postponed the project in October last year, but has reversed the decision following the industry’s recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

Published under