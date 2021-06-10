CSN Cimento is closing in on Brazilian plant acquisition

Brazilian steelmaker CSN is in talks to acquire Cimento Elizabeth for roughly US$250m, the Valor Economico newspaper reports. CSN confirmed the negotiations, without disclosing further detail, according to Reuters.

CSN Cimento operates one integrated plant and one grinding unit in Brazil with a total cement capacity of 4.4Mta. The company is also planning a new 3Mta integrated works in Paraná.

The Cimento Elizabeth unit is a 1.1Mta integrated cement facility in Alhandra, Paraíba, Brazil.

