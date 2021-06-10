CemNet.com » Cement News » CSN Cimento is closing in on Brazilian plant acquisition

CSN Cimento is closing in on Brazilian plant acquisition

10 June 2021


Brazilian steelmaker CSN is in talks to acquire Cimento Elizabeth for roughly US$250m, the Valor Economico newspaper reports. CSN confirmed the negotiations, without disclosing further detail, according to Reuters. 

CSN Cimento operates one integrated plant and one grinding unit in Brazil with a total cement capacity of 4.4Mta. The company is also planning a new 3Mta integrated works in Paraná. 

The Cimento Elizabeth unit is a 1.1Mta integrated cement facility in Alhandra, Paraíba, Brazil.

