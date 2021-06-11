Scheuch announce new Asia MD

11 June 2021

Mirko Köhler will become Scheuch Asia's managing director in mid-June 2021. He takes over from Jan Eike Graeff, who has successfully managed Scheuch Asia since 2019.

German-born Mirko Köhler is currently Asia-Pacific regional manager for a German industrial fire protection company. The introduction of complex European technologies into Asian industrial processes are among his expertise. "Southeast Asia has become my second home after 16 years," says Mr Köhler. "I feel very connected to the people and the different cultures. I would like to use this connection to further expand the sales and partner network of Scheuch Asia Ltd."

Mr Köhler's primary goal is to be even closer to the customer, and this includes further expansion of the service and after-sales departments.

