Ghana cement plant construction could be halted by injunction

14 June 2021

President of the McCarthy Hill Residents Association, Eddie Quaynor, has disclosed the association will take out an injunction to stop the new construction of the new Empire cement factory in South McCarthy Hill, Ghana, if authorities do not ensure its closure.

The McCarthy Hill Residents Association recently held a press conference to protest against the location of a cement factory at South McCarthy Hill along the main road leading to Weija.



Mr Quaynor informed that several petitions have been sent to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and although their grievances were welcomed with grave concern nothing has yet been done to stop works at the factory.



"We want to have a peaceful and serene environment, free of constant cement dust particles in the air as the wind direction blows over the cement factory area in the direction of the catchment areas mentioned," said Mr Quaynor.



Residents are also concerned that the site of the cement factory is next to Panbros Salt Industries Ltd, the oldest and largest wholly-Ghanaian-owned salt company that produces quality salt for the whole country and the west African sub-region.

