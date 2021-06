Dal Machinery & Design completed Bouskoura cement order

14 June 2021

Dal Machinery & Design (DMD) has manufactured a 4m diameter kiln outlet seal for LafargeHolcim's Bouskoura cement plant in Morocco. The order was placed in November 2020 and was completed in June 2021.

An additional order was placed for a kiln outlet shell and supervision service. The kiln outlet shell was manufactured with a diameter of 4.4m. Delivery was on April 2021 and installation jobs will be performed within June 2021.

Published under