Sarche plant to reactivate kiln line

15 June 2021

Italy’s Italcementi (HeidelbergCement) has announced an investment of almost EUR5m (US$6.07m) at its Sarche plant in Madruzzo, Italy.

The works will see the factory, which has been operating as a grinding unit since 2015, reactivate its pyroprocessing line. As a result, production capacity is expected to reach 250,000tpa by January 2022.

The expansion is being made to meet the rising demand of northeast Italy, with the project also set to employ 30 people.

