ECEBOL officially restarts operations

16 June 2021

State-run Empresa Pública Productiva Cementos de Bolivia (ECEBOL) has officially restarted its operations in Caracollo, Oruro, with an investment of BOB58m (US$8.39m).

"This restart of operations of our plant not only ratifies our desire for the reactivation of the Oruro economy, but also of the national economy, because the quality of the cement that we are going to produce here and that we were producing in ECEBOL is of the highest quality," said the country’s president, Luis Arce.

The leader also noted that many of the country's public enterprises were halted during the previous government and in the case of ECEBOL, no cement was produced.

The investment into the company is expected to provide it with working capital to buy cement bags, pay the payrolls owed and acquire all the necessary material for the restart of the plant.

