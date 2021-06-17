Argos cement exports to the USA grow by 419%

For Argos, the Grupo Argos cement company, exports have been a key element in the process towards recuperation after the effects generated by COVID-19 and, in the first five months of the year, the cement company's exports to the USA grew by 419 per cent, from 26,000t to 135,000t.

In the particular case of the USA, there has been a rebound in the demand for cement and it is estimated that this industry will grow by 2.2 per cent in 2021. It should be noted that the company has a competitive location in its Cartagena plant, which facilitates the entry of cement volumes at a more favourable cost from the Caribbean Sea.

Cementos Argos seeks to close the year with a total of 400,000t of product exported to the USA. In addition, the company is currently looking forward to the commissioning of a project that consists of expanding the productive and port’s capacity of its Cartagena plant, which represents an approximate investment of US$40m and the creation of 194 jobs. As a result of this project, the cement company will be able to support the growing demand for this market and other destinations to which it exports, within the framework of the recovery plans of the economies that include the construction sector as a means for development.

