Sinai Cement sees net sales rise 34% YoY

18 June 2021

Egypt’s Sinai Cement has seen its net loss widen to EGP147.97m (US$9.45m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to EGP105.8m in the year-ago period.



However, net sales increased 33.5 per cent YoY to EGP282.63m from EGP211.73m in the 1Q20.

