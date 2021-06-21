Lafarge Cement sees record sales in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 21 June 2021

Despite the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 Czech-based producer Lafarge Cement reported a nine per cent YoY rise in sales to CZK1.55bn (US$72.1m) and pretax profit went up by 60 per cent to CZK555m. This represents the best income figure in its history, said Miroslav Kratochvil, who leads the LafargeHolcim subsidiary.



The pandemic saw higher staff and operational cost. However, the increased expenditures were offset by savings, Mr Kratochvil said. Demand for building materials continues this year, but at the same time, prices of electricity and carbon credits have increased markedly, which will have impact on the firm's results, according to Mr Kratochvil. These two items increase the company's costs by tens of millions of crowns, he added.

