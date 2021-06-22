JSW Concrete is established in Mumbai with its first unit

JSW Cement, a part of US$12bnn JSW Group, has announced its entry into ready-mix concrete business under the brand name 'JSW Concrete'. It has set up its first production unit in Chembur, Mumbai, and has plans to expand the business to other locations.

"The RMC business foray follows the green products ethos of JSW Cement and will launch unique eco-friendly concrete for use in various commercial construction projects," the company statement said.

JSW Cement is now aiming to offer an entire range of building materials to customers with expansion planned over the next five years into the southern and western markets of India.

While the first Chembur unit will serve Mumbai with 120m3/h of ready-mix over the next year the company aims to establish three additional units in Mumbai.

