Christian Pfeiffer wins Slovenian ball mill project

Christian Pfeiffer has won the contract to build an efficient ball mill circuit for limestone milling for a Slovenian client.
The centrepiece of the plant will be a 3.2m (diameter) air stream ball mill with drying compartment and a high performance DSL separator.
The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2021.
