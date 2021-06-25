Christian Pfeiffer wins Slovenian ball mill project

25 June 2021

Christian Pfeiffer has won the contract to build an efficient ball mill circuit for limestone milling for a Slovenian client.



The centrepiece of the plant will be a 3.2m (diameter) air stream ball mill with drying compartment and a high performance DSL separator.



The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2021.

Published under