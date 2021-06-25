CemNet.com » Cement News » Christian Pfeiffer wins Slovenian ball mill project

Christian Pfeiffer wins Slovenian ball mill project
25 June 2021


Christian Pfeiffer has won the contract to build an efficient ball mill circuit for limestone milling for a Slovenian client.

The centrepiece of the plant will be a 3.2m (diameter) air stream ball mill with drying compartment and a high performance DSL separator. 

The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2021.

