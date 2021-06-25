Argos reaches 25 years of operation in the Dominican Republic

25 June 2021

Argos is celebrating 25 years of operation in the Dominican Republic.

"Throughout this time, the company has had the chance to contribute to positively transforming the lives of millions of people by being an ally of its clients in the construction of housing, infrastructure and commerce works, creating quality employment, hiring local labour and executing projects for the benefit of the communities and taking part in multiple alliances with different institutions", the company said in a statement.

"25 years ago, at Cementos Argos, we took our first steps outside of Colombia to grow, and one of those countries was the Dominican Republic, a territory that we keep on learning about every day," said Camilo Restrepo Vice President for the Caribbean and Central America Region. "Since then, we have been shaping our great dream of having Colombia’s name stand tall all around the world, and of bringing the principles of integrity, honest work and the empathy and warmth culture of Colombians for service to millions of people. We are happy to celebrate this quarter of a century in the Dominican Republic and we are full of optimism and motivation to continue advancing in our purpose of contributing to the construction of dreams in the 16 countries where we are present."



In this territory, the company operates a 0.5Mta cement grinding plant at near San Cristóbal and two concrete plants. Argos Dominican Republic is one of the most efficient operations of the 16 countries where the company operates. Currently, it has about 130 direct employees and generates more than 100 indirect jobs.

