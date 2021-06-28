Ghana's EPA shuts down operations at Empire Cement

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency shut down the operations of Empire Cement on Friday after it began operations without a permit, according to the Ghana News Agency.
The company was reportedly provided with an interim permit to manufacture packaging but entered into cement production. Workers at the factory stated that they were not aware that it did not have a permit.
